Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, Trailer, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, max, Tiny Toons Looniversity, trailer

Tiny Toons Looniversity Trailer: Class Is In Session This September

Hitting Cartoon Network on September 9th, we have official trailer for Amblin Television & Warner Bros. Animation's Tiny Toons Looniversity.

Beginning September 9th, classes will be in session when Amblin Television, Warner Bros. Animation, and Cartoon Network throw open the doors to Acme Looniversity in the upcoming animated series Tiny Toons Looniversity. To make sure you're up-to-date on who's set to enroll, we have an official trailer and some very cool preview images to pass along. The voice cast for the animated series includes Emmy Award-winner Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy, and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. In addition, viewers will get a chance to welcome back Tiny Toon Adventures alumni Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo, and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny, and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. "Looney Tunes" veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz and Yosemite Sam.

Now, here's a look at the official trailer & series overview – with Tiny Toons Looniversity hitting Cartoon Networks screens on Saturday, September 9th, at 9 am ET/PT (with all ten episodes of the first season available on Max beginning on September 8th):

Rebooting the Emmy® Award-winning "Tiny Toon Adventures" for a new generation, "Tiny Toons Looniversity" follows Babs, Buster, and their new friends Hamton, Plucky, and Sweetie to Acme Looniversity, the premier institution of higher hijinx learning. While enrolled, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

Carton Network's Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer, with Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, and Amblin Television Presidents Justin Falvey & Darryl Frank also serving as executive producers. Erin Gibson (Attitudes!) and Nate Cash (Adventure Time) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!