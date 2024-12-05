Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible, prime video

Invincible Season 3 Poster Released; More Info Set for CCXP Weekend

Check out a new poster for the third season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible, with more set for CCXP weekend.

What better way to let fans of Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible know that some big stuff would be heading their way during this weekend's CCXP Brazil than with key art showing Mark seemingly beating the living snot out of Cecil – am I right? Because that's what was released earlier today, with a promise of more to come this weekend during the huge pop culture event – with the adult animated series set to hit Prime Video screens on February 6, 2025.

Invincible: Robert Kirkman on Season 3 & Beyond

"I feel like we're just getting started. I'm very hopeful that this show can be around for awhile. With Season 4, we're really hitting our stride. There's really exciting stuff coming up in Season 4," Kirkman teased about the animated series' future during an interview with Variety, noting that what's to come will "blow people away." As Kirkman sees it, the reason for that excitement is built around the creative team's ability to build upon what came before the upcoming season and then elevate things to a whole other level.

"I think you can see that Season 2 is an advancement of a lot of things that were introduced in Season 1. The stakes were higher, things got a little crazier, and there were a lot of pieces moving that were hinting at a lot of bigger stories. Those bigger stories really start crashing down in Season 3. But Season 4 dwarfs Season 3 in a lot of really crazy ways. It's an escalating show where each season is going to be bigger, crazier, more intense, and that stuff really kicks off with Season 3," Kirkman explained.

As fans of the comic book series already know and viewers of the animated series will learn pretty quickly, Mark's change in suits will be a ten-ton metaphor for the changes that he will be going through heading into Season 3. "Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he's been through in Season 2. He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," Kirkman shared. "Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of 'Invincible' is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast were Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!