Titans, Doom Patrol Ending After 4 Seasons; Showrunners Respond HBO Max has confirmed that both Titans and Doom Patrol will not be moving forward after the end of their respective fourth seasons.

As DC Studios co-head James Gunn & Peter Safran get ready to roll out the first wave of their 10-year DCU plan, fans of HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol learned today that neither streaming series will be a part of it. Both series will end with their respective 4B season halves, with each series crafted to be given a proper ending. "While these will be the final seasons of 'Titans' and 'Doom Patrol,' we are very proud of these series and excited for fans to see their climactic endings," said an HBO Max spokesperson in a statement. "We are grateful to Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television for making such thrilling, action-packed, heartfelt series. We thank 'Titans' showrunner Greg Walker, executive producers Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Richard Hatem, and the team at Weed Road Pictures. For 'Doom Patrol,' we celebrate showrunner Jeremy Carver and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. For four seasons, fans have fallen in love with the Titans and Doom Patrol, investing in their trials and tribulations and in their legendary battles saving the world time and time again."

"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty-nine episodes over the last five-plus years," Titans Showrunner Greg Walker said. "I couldn't have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I'm incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve." Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver added in a statement, "To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons. Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff, and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."