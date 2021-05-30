Titans: Jay Lycurgo Reveals Season 3 Ep He's Excited for People to See

So May turned out to be a pretty good month for HBO Max's Titans. First, there was the announcement video with Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson aka Nightwing), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin?), Curran Walters (Jason Todd aka Red Hood), Anna Diop (Koriand'r aka Starfire), and more letting fans know that production on Season 3 was still underway and that the series would be returning his August. Then, Leslie and Lycurgo treated us all to a little "DT & TD Carpool Karaoke" to keep the festive vibes going. But today, we're slipping back into a fact-finding vibe with some quick but important intel on the upcoming season's episodes. More specifically, Lycurgo confirming the title of one of the episodes (rumored to be the ninth episode of Season 3) is "Souls" when asked on Instagram Stories which was his favorite upcoming episode that he's excited for viewers to check out.

Now here's a look back at some familiar and new faces for the third season making sure Titans fans keep their August calendar open- and make sure to stay until the end of the video with a slightly ominous closing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TITANS (@dctitans)

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Anna Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis' Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.