Titans: More Cast Members Check In As Season 3 Filming Wraps

The last time we checked in with the crew from HBO Max's Titans, they were getting ready to wrap up filming on the third season- with stars Jay Lycurgo, Conor Leslie, and Curran Walters, and others taking to social media to mark the occasion. Well, guess what? It's now officially a wrap, and the cast has been taking to Instagram and Instagram Stories to celebrate, offering well-wishes to those they'll miss while also sharing looks back at the production. This time around, we have Lycurgo back- with Joshua Orpin, Anna Diop, and Damaris Lewis also checking in. So you know what that means? It feels like there might just be a teaser coming down the path later this month, ahead of the series' August 2021 return. Okay, with that in mind? We'll kick things off with a very sleepy-looking Orpin still rocking a celebratory smile and go from there:

Now here's a look at Diop, Lewis, and Lucurgo's Instagram posts from earlier:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Diop (@the_annadiop)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damaris Lewis (@damarislewis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lycurgo (@jaylycurgo)

For the third season, executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Lewis' Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

