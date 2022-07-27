Titans S04: A BTS Look at Krypto During Season 4 Finale Filming

Though we've been leaning heavily on Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) for our regular stream of updates when it comes to filming on HBO Max's Titans Season 4, director Nicholas Copus is back to share a mini-video from the set that highlights not only the show's biggest star (c'mon, we all know it) but also offers an update on the filming timeline. Even though his image is about to get a big mainstream boost with the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets, that's not keeping Krypto from being the consummate professional on set (even during a pre-scene warm-up), as you'll see in the clip. But the two other takeaways? First, we think we know what's around his neck, but it's not clear. It does look a little "cape-y," right? And second, based on the caption ("Krypto season four finale warming up for a shot … nuff said! NC"), it's clear that filming on the finale is underway.

Here's a look at Copus' post offering an updated as well as a look behind the scenes:

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.