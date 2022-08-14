Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Shares Sebastian Insights; Playlist Updated

Another update on HBO Max's Titans, and once again, we're focusing on the stuff that we would prefer to cover than all of the rumors and innuendos swirling around the streaming service. Yup, we're talking about filming the fourth season. Of course, that means it gives us yet another chance to check in with Joseph Morgan as he offers up more intel on social media regarding Sebastian Sanger (aka Brother Blood).

First up, Morgan has a very cool look over at his Instagram account that you definitely need to check out. Following that, Morgan tackles some comments/questions from fans and offers a playlist update:

Regarding Sebastian being the season's "villain":

Ahhh! See? Folks are starting to catch on to the "truth" behind Sebastian's backstory:

And that's when we got an updated look at Sebastian's playlist along with this note: "But here's the thing. I don't really listen to the playlist in one go. I use different songs as and when needed":

As for Sebastian's choice of colors for his fashion…

It changes as his journey progresses. Everything about his look reflects where he is at that point in his journey. https://t.co/MhKhR6vtHh — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And just in case you missed it the first time, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two looks at how the production is going. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.