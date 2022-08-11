Constantine, Titans & Doom Patrol: New Report Offers Update Mixed Bag

With Warner Bros. Discovery readying next summer's merger between HBO Max and Discovery+, a ton of folks around the former have been trying to get a sense of where things stand regarding current and in-development DCU projects. Over the past few weeks, we've been "treated" to confirmations & "sources say…" updates on everything from Harley Quinn ("a very safe bet" for another season) and DC's Strange Adventures (no longer moving forward) to Green Lantern (moving forward and possibly filming this September). Earlier today, a Variety report ("Inside the Confusing State of DC, From Huge 'Joker 2' Paydays to the Search for Their Kevin Feige") offered some "sources say…" updates on both Titans and Doom Patrol, as well as the status of J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot development on "Justice League Dark," focusing on a team of supernatural-based heroes that would see spinoff series for team members John Constantine and Madame X (with Angela Robinson).

In terms of Titans and Doom Patrol, the article states that while "no definitive announcements have been made," the two multi-season series are "said to be on the chopping block." But it sounds like it's better news when it comes to the "Justice League Dark" projects, as both spinoff series reportedly "remain in active development." In addition, the article reports that "Constantine" producers have scouted filming locations while looking "to start shooting in early 2023." Earlier this week, Deadline Hollywood's "The Dish" reported that the dark reboot of Constantine (written by British writer Guy Bolton) is reportedly "on solid ground and moving along," with the project "set around a diverse lead" (following Matt Ryan's 2014 NBC series run & The CW's Arrowverse; and Keanu Reeves' 2005 film). Just to be clear? A lot of the "sources says…" stuff needs to be taken with a ten-pound grain of salt, as folks look to hit up media outlets to be "sources" to spin their own agendas.