Titans Season 4 Episode 5 Preview Images: So Who's The "Inside Man"?

With last week's episode of HBO Max's DC's Titans, viewers were treated to a pretty deadly look into the truth behind Sanger's (Joseph Morgan) backstory. But Conner (Joshua Orpin) ended the episode a little distracted by that whole coughing up blood and vomiting a serpent thing after taking a hit from Zombie Deathstroke (yup, it was an intense episode). So with both question marks floating around S.T.A.R. Labs, the following preview images for this week's episode, S04E05 "Inside Man," has us wondering if the Titans have a mole within their ranks… and if that person even knows if they're a mole. And considering we're only about two episodes away from the midseason break, we should start expecting even bigger jaw-dropping moments on the way.

A Preview of HBO Max's Titans, S04E05 "Inside Man"

For a look at what's to come with next week's episode of HBO Max's Titans, S04E05 "Inside Man" (written by Joshua Levy & Prathi Srinivasan), we have new preview images for all of you to speculate over. Following that, we look back at a rundown of the season's episodes, followed by a recently-released featurette focusing on the magic side of the season:

And just in case you need a refresher on what's to come this season, here's a look back at the season episode titles rundown that was released last month:

In the following featurette, the cast and creative team behind the streaming series discuss the powerful magic that Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) and Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar) are bringing to their world this season:

As the first part inches ever so closer to its end, here's a look back at the original official trailer for the fourth season of HBO Max's DC's Titans: