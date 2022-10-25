Titans Season 4 Promo: Jinx Isn't Impressed with What Dick's Offering

When we last checked in with HBO Max's Titans, we were getting a rundown of what the episode titles are for the fourth season. But this time around, our update is dramatically more visual, with the streamer's Hero Mode social media account offering a mini-teaser focusing on Lisa Ambalavanar's Jinx. In the following clip, Brenton Thwaites' Dick Grayson / Nightwing goes searching for some supernatural help, though it doesn't look like Jinx is too impressed with what Dick has to offer. Meanwhile, Anna Diop's Kory Anders / Starfire wants to know what the ideal is between the two of them.

Here's a look at what it's going to take if our heroes are looking to fight some really nasty magic with some extra magic of their own (with more previews waiting for you below):

As you're about to see from the following rundown of Season 4 episode titles, our heroes' road trip isn't looking to be a friendly one right out of the gate, with Titus Welliver's (Bosch) Lex Luthor and Franka Potente's Mother Mayhem the focus of the first two chapters when the series returns on November 3rd:

And here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, followed by a rundown of what we learned during New York Comic Con (NYCC) earlier this month:

HBO Max's Titans Season 4: What We Learned During NYCC

Heading into NYCC, the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Anna Diop showed up virtually to announce when the series would be premiering. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood!

Here's a look at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Welliver's Lex Luthor. Since we know part of the season will be set in Metropolis, it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's (Orpin) life. And now, Lex is looking for a family reunion. Here's a look at Lex taking the passive-aggressive route (with an emphasis on "aggressive") to let it be known that he wants some quality time with Superboy:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem takes on our heroes in the following smackdown:

And here's a look back at the first preview that was released prior to the show's NYCC panel, with Nightwing (Thwaites) and Tim (Jay Lycurgo) taking on ninjas: