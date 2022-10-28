Titans Season 4 Teaser Finds Sebastian Ready to Change the World

With HBO Max's Titans Season 4 Part 1 set to hit streaming screens next week, we have another character profile mini-teaser to pass along. And this is the one we've been waiting for as the spotlight shifts to Joseph Morgan's Sebastian Sanger. And while he may have the best intention with what he brings to the world, the following clip offers some serious backstory insight into how he will earn the name "Brother Blood." Here's a hint:

Now here's a look at Morgan's Sebastian and at a glimpse at his plans to change the world… one way or another:

As you're about to see from the following rundown of Season 4 episode titles, our heroes' road trip isn't looking to be a friendly one right out of the gate, with Titus Welliver's (Bosch) Lex Luthor and Franka Potente's Mother Mayhem the focus of the first two chapters when the series returns on November 3rd:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, followed by what we learned during New York Comic Con (NYCC) earlier this month about the streaming series' return:

HBO Max's Titans Season 4: Our NYCC Intel

Heading into NYCC, the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Anna Diop showed up virtually to announce when the series would be premiering. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood!

Here's a look at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Welliver's Lex Luthor. Since we know part of the season will be set in Metropolis, it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's (Joshua Orpin) life. And now, Lex is looking for a family reunion. Here's a look at Lex taking the passive-aggressive route (with an emphasis on "aggressive") to let it be known that he wants some quality time with Superboy:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem takes on our heroes in the following smackdown:

And here's a look back at the first preview that was released prior to the show's NYCC panel, with Nightwing (Thwaites) and Tim (Jay Lycurgo) taking on ninjas: