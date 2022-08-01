Titans Season 4: "Vengeful" Brother Blood; Jay Lycurgo as Blood Boy?!

Once again, HBO Max's Titans star Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) is proving to be our one-stop-shopping when it comes to updates on how things are going with production on the fourth season. After teasing an "endgame" and that the scene he was about to film would be taking things "to another level," Morgan took to Twitter to offer some additional intel. First off, in case anyone found themselves making assumptions based on his earlier tweets, Morgan hasn't finished filming yet. As for how he feels at the end of every filming day? "Happy. Exhausted. Achy. Amazing." And if he had three words to "define" the upcoming season, Morgan would go with, "Don't. Miss. It." And did he enjoy being such a "big bad" in a sea of heroes? "Oh yes." But it's how Morgan kicked off this string of tweets that should be getting fans very excited for his "very vengeful" Sebastian.

"After this past week of shooting ['Titans'], I'm convinced you guys are gonna really appreciate the journey Sebastian goes on. It's absolutely your cup of tea. Dark. Damaged. Emotional. Vulnerable. And vengeful. So very vengeful," Morgan posted on Twitter (which you can check out below)

After this past week of shooting #DCTitans I'm convinced you guys are gonna really appreciate the journey Sebastian goes on. It's absolutely your cup of tea. Dark. Damaged. Emotional. Vulnerable. And vengeful. So very vengeful. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And (in a perfect world… or multiverse) in what could be the best pitch for James Gunn's next DCU project, Morgan would go for Jay Lycurgo being Brother Blood's sidekick, and Lycurgo accepts (just as long as a "certain someone" doesn't find out):

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.