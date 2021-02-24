No, you're not imagining things. Fans of HBO Max's Titans are getting two (for now?) posts about the third season of the hit series. Except this one is more of a tease, courtesy of Team LJ Supersuits- so you know what that means? After teaser reveals for Curran Walters' Jason Todd/Red Hood look and Anna Diop's new Starfire costume, the experts are teasing and posting a puzzle piece clue as to what the costume redesign will be for Damaris Lewis's Blackfire. Except as you'll see in the post below (and teaser in Instagram Stories here), this won't be a long wait.

Here's a look at the original post from Team LJ Supersuits along with a better look at the clue, with the big reveal set for tomorrow:

Executive producer Greg Walker wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

