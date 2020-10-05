Tom Ellis: Lucifer Has Better COVID Standards Than Donald Trump

With its final eighteen episodes set to spread out over the course of the second half of the fifth season as well as the sixth and final season, Netflix's Lucifer looks to be charging ahead to knock out both seasons in one major production haul to avoid the chances of more COVID-related delays. To be able to do so, Tom Ellis and the rest of the cast, crew, and creative team have to make sure that they're properly masked and shielded, have to maintain constant proper social distancing, get tested daily, and even reduce the number of people on set at any given time. Co-star Lesley-Ann Brandt offered some perspective on what a day's like when reposting an Instagram post from Ellis (more on that in a minute): "We worked last week in over 100 degrees. Doing stunts."

So with everything that the team's going through, Ellis has a question: if a television show can be this concerned about the health, safety, and well-being of its people, why can't Donald Trump? That's the question Ellis asks in his IG post below- and he makes an excellent point. Then again, considering how long "President Viral Load" sat around and did nothing while the pandemic spread across the country and around the world, is anyone surprised that Trump became a one-man super-spreader and The White House became a petri dish? But since he's a POtuS, he'll get a level of health care that's going to cost a helluva' lot more than his $750 federal income tax payment.

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?