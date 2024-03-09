Posted in: A&E, HISTORY, TV | Tagged: a&e, History Channel, tom hanks, world war ii

Tom Hanks Set to Host/Narrate WWII Docuseries for History Channel

Tom Hanks (Freaky Tales) is set to host and narrate a new 20-part documentary series on World War II for A+E Networks History Channel.

Article Summary Tom Hanks to host/narrate a 20-part WWII docuseries on History Channel.

The series will feature new scholarship and archival material.

Hanks’ extensive WWII portrayal experience enriches the docuseries.

Part of A+E Network's 2,500 hours of new, diverse programming that was unveiled this week.

Tom Hanks has a unique perspective on World War II given his memorable work starring in Saving Private Ryan (1998), executive producing the 2001 HBO limited series Band of Brothers and the upcoming AppleTV+ limited series Masters of the Air. His latest will be as host, narrating a new 20-part documentary series for A+E Networks' History Channel about World War II. The untitled series, based on new scholarship and archival material, is among a slate of 2,500 hours of new programming that will be unveiled as part of the company's upfront presentation on March 6th.

"A+E continues to move forward with intention and pace in the ever-evolving media landscape, bringing forth premium quality content for viewers and innovative solutions for advertising partners," said Paul Buccieri, President & Chairman, of A+E, in a prepared statement. "Behind the scenes, we partner with the best talent in the business – in front of and behind the camera – resulting in a diverse roster that resonates emotionally with all audiences everywhere."

A+E also has several projects lined up collaborating with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Derek Jeter (History's Greatest Warriors and The Icons That Built America), Reese Witherspoon (Country House Hunters), and Danny Trejo (The UnXplored with Danny Trejo). Hanks starred in Sony's A Man Called Otto (2022), Focus Features' Asteroid City (2023), Disney's Pinocchio (2022), Warner Bros Elvis (2022), and most recently, Lionsgate's Freaky Tales opposite Pedro Pascal, which was released in January at Sundance. The actor will be reunited with Forrest Gump (1994) director Robert Zemeckis and co-star Robin Wright in Sony's upcoming Here. Hanks also serves as narrator and producer for AppleTV's WWII documentary The Bloody Hundredth. He also serves as EP for the WWII doc No Better Place to Die, hosted by his Gump co-star Gary Sinise and producing the Carole King biopic Beautiful.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!