Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: asteroid city, The Royal Tenenbaums, wes anderson

Wes Anderson Explains His Recurring Technical Approach To Filmmaking

Writer and director Wes Anderson doesn't believe that he has an "aesthetic" to his films, despite the internet's adamant stance.

Typically, a strong filmmaker can develop a noticeable style, with several successful directors finding their own comfortable style of framing or detail-oriented aspects that might make a project feel recognizable. In this specific instance, there's Wes Anderson, who's created a very palpable mood through his stoic titles like The Royal Tenenbaums or his most recent flick, Asteroid City. However, don't try to tell Anderson that he has a certain style because he doesn't subscribe to that belief.

Wes Anderson Doesn't Believe That He Has An "Aesthetic"

When discussing Anderson's style of filmmaking with Deadline, the director didn't seem to believe he had an "aesthetic," and when the publication suggested that it might be hard for viewers to agree, he admits, "[Laughs] Which I totally understand! Even I can say, 'Well, yes, I can tell that's the same person.' But it's an invention, you know? What I was doing in [my film] Bottle Rocket was what I had. That was my aesthetic. And it changed in this one. And, every time, so much of the next movie is informed by something we did in the one before."

The director then notes, "Like, people often refer to me doing these kinds of dolly shots, and Asteroid City begins with a long one. We go from one place to the next, and we run around. It's a certain kind of way to film a sequence that is not so typical for everybody. And I do it a lot." Anderson further explained the accidental sequence of events that would turn into his noticeable framing trend before later adding, "And often I feel like that's the way things kind of evolve when you're doing movies. You know, you find the thing you like, and then you do it again, do it a bit differently, and then you say, 'OK, I'm going to try a different thing here. I'll go another direction.'"

Regardless of his intention or not, it's not the worst thing in the world for a filmmaker to have a recognizable style. Especially for a director who's able to entice some of the biggest names in the business. Anderson's Asteroid City is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!