Elvis Returns To Theaters This Friday After Oscar Nominations Riding the wave of 8 Oscar nominations, Elvis is heading back into theaters this weekend. It is also on HBO Max right now.

Elvis was nominated for 8 Academy awards this week, including Best Actor for Austin Butler and Best Picture. To help with the awards push for the film, WB is releasing the movie into theaters again this weekend. Also starring Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, and Olivia DeJonge, the Baz Luhrmann film is also nominated for Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Production Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, and Sound. You can also stream it right now on HBO Max. In its initial run in theaters, it made $287 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing musical biopic ever.

Elvis Has A Ton Of Momentum

"From Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes Warner Bros. Pictures' drama "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. This film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker, spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). Fans across North America who are eager to see the film in theaters can check their local listings; "Elvis" is also available to stream on HBO Max, alongside the 30-minute special "Just a Boy from Tupelo: Bringing Elvis to the Big Screen," which delves into the making of the movie."

This film has a ton of momentum behind it right now, and Butler especially could ride that wave to the Best Actor statue. It feels like a two-horse race between him and Brendan Fraser for The Whale. Butler is coming on strong, though, and it wouldn't be the first time we have seen this happen. You can catch Elvis back in theaters this weekend and on HBO Max right now.