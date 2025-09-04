Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Set to End Run with Season 2

Netflix's Hayley Atwell-starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will end its run with Season 2, set to hit screens on December 11th.

Article Summary Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will conclude with Season 2, premiering December 11.

Hayley Atwell stars as Lara Croft, joined by O-T Fagbenle, Allen Maldonado, and Earl Baylon in lead roles.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's live-action Tomb Raider, starring Sophie Turner, begins filming January 2026.

Season 2 follows Lara seeking stolen African Orisha masks, teaming up with Sam for a globe-trotting adventure.

It you're a fan of the franchise, the best we can tell you is that sometimes the pop culture gods give, and sometimes they take away. Earlier this week, we learned that production on writer and executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge's (Fleabag) Tomb Raider series was set to get underway in January 2026, with Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) taking on the role of Lara Croft. While that's great news on the live-action front, things aren't so good over on the animated side. Variety reports that Netflix's Hayley Atwell-starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will end with the upcoming second season (premiering on December 11th). Along with Atwell, the series also starred O-T Fagbenle as Eshu, Allen Maldonado as Zip, and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava. Here's a look at the official Season 2 overview, which also notes The Boys star Karen Fukuhara is back for the final run:

"When adventurer Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam (Karen Fukuhara) to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine."

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; and Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!