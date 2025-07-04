Tonight, Adult Swim SMALLS Celebrates Our "Indie-pendence" Day

Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, smalls

What better day than the Fourth of July for Adult Swim to declare its independence, right? No, Cartoon Network's evening and overnight programming block hasn't gone rogue and declared itself a sovereign nation… yet. Kicking off at midnight tonight and running until 2 am ET, Adult Swim SMALLS will declare its love for independents with a two-hour block of short-form animated releases by up-and-coming creators from around the world. We're talking shorts from the popular series Peter Hair, Squatters, Mandal Takes an L, and more. Here's a rundown of what you can expect tonight, an overview for each short, and some intel on each creator (with the official promo trailer waiting for you above) – and keep radars tuned tonight for some sneak peeks of upcoming shorts.

"Mandal Takes an L"/"Boom Dude": From awkward school situations in Mandal Takes an L, to on-the-job accidents in Boom Dude, there's something here to embarrass everybody. "Mandel": MANDAL is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor from Atlanta, GA. Clay Skinner also known as Gmastuff is an animator, video editor, and musician. "Boom Dude": Heck Studio is composed of Michael Van Swearingen and Peter Steineck, who like making silly cartoons that are supposed to make you laugh and smile.

"Peter Hair"/"Munch Rexford": One is losing hair, the other is hunting hare. Both are on an adventure to explore masculinity and new beginnings. "Peter Hair": Uncle Shortbread is a filmmaking duo based in London, containing equal parts Arthur Studholme and Cosmo Wellings. "Munch Rexford": Millie Holten is a writer, comedian, and artist with a passion for grotty comedy.

"Squatters": Hollywood star Steve Keester has to deal with a random guy squatting in his house and an interdimensional tribe living under his sink. Ben Kuhlmann is basically this guy who makes cartoons. He made this one, and he had a colonoscopy and everything was fine so he will be making more.

"Dewdge Center" /"The Fit": Rock n Roll reigns eternal at Dewdge Center, but relaxation is king when it comes to The Fit. "Dewdge Center": Brooks Allison is a writer, musician, and Billboard-charting producer based in Brooklyn, NY. "The Fit": Terrence White is an artist and animator living with his family on the outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia.

