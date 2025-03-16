Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Our S02E13: "Neptune" Preview; S02E14: "Exodus" Early Look

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S02E13: "Neptune;" a look ahead to S02E14: "Exodus."

Article Summary Preview of Tracker S02E13 "Neptune" as Colter tracks a missing woman in NYC.

Sneak peek at S02E14 "Exodus" where Colter tackles a case involving dark magic in New Orleans.

Justin Hartley reveals upcoming returns of Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh.

Colter's quest for truth deepens as family secrets start to unravel.

Welcome back to our weekly preview of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, with the spotlight shining on S02E13: "Neptune." For this go-around, Colter (Hartley) heads to NYC in search of a woman who disappeared from the dressing room of a fancy clothing store. Along with a look at the official overview, we also have the official image gallery, trailer promo, and sneak peek. In addition, we have a look ahead to next Sunday's episode – as Colter heads to New Orleans for a case with some dark magic tied up in it in S02E14: "Exodus."

Tracker Season 2 Episode 13: "Neptune" & Episode 14: "Exodus" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 13: "Neptune" – Colter (Justin Hartley) travels to New York City to find a woman who vanished in the dressing room of an upscale clothing store. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Ryan O'Nan and directed by Lee Rose:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14: "Exodus" – When a teenage musician vanishes in New Orleans, Colter (Justin Hartley) teams up with a local detective (Marci House) and uncovers a chilling mystery involving dark magic. Written by Travis Donelly & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Lionel Coleman:

With S02E09: "The Disciple" finally bringing a resolution to Colter's Gina Picket case, Hartley was asked about Colter's other "white whale" during a recent interview with TV Insider. The big headline-grabber? Hartley confirming that they're "writing" for Jensen Ackles's and Melissa Roxburgh's returns: "We're writing for them, yeah." With the series officially renewed for a third season, the prospects of a family reunion have grown considerably.

In terms of where Colter's mindset will be when he crosses paths with Russell and Dory again, Hartley believes it's about comparing notes to see who knows what and examining why certain things might not add up. "I think at this point, it's trying to get up to speed and make sure that everyone's up to speed, and that I have all the information that he has, and that it jives. If he has some information about something and I have different information and different facts about the same exact subject, then it's a meeting of the minds and going, okay, so what's the truth here? What actually happened? Were we both being lied to or was I being lied to? Were you in on the lie? What are you protecting me from?" Hartley explained.

He continued, "Because Colter's not lying. The audience knows what Colter knows, but the question is, if the siblings know more than he does, why? What's the point of protecting him? Why was he the one that — what are they protecting him from? And are they talking to each other, or are we all just kind of in the dark here, and Colter is the one that is pursuing this, and everyone else is like, well, just let it go. Who cares? It's dangerous. It's not worth it. Nothing can change the past, but that's just not the way that Colter operates. So he's sort of got different blood flowing through his veins, I think."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!