Tracker: Pej Vahdat Joins CBS Series' Season 2 Cast in Recurring Role

CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S02E14: "Exodus" will introduce Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf.

When CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker S02E14: "Exodus" hits screens this weekend, fans will be introduced to a new addition to the show's universe. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf, described as "a demanding client of 'Reenie's' [Fiona Rene] who is out for leverage against one of the founding partners of his company. Willing to throw any amount of money at the problem, he enlists 'Reenie' to do his dirty work and insists on making sure there's no paper trail to connect the two of them."

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14: "Exodus" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 14: "Exodus" – When a teenage musician vanishes in New Orleans, Colter (Justin Hartley) teams up with a local detective (Marci House) and uncovers a chilling mystery involving dark magic. Written by Travis Donelly & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Lionel Coleman:

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

