Trevor Noah Exits The Daily Show; Thanks Fans, Black Women in Farewell

After seven seasons anchoring Comedy Central's influential late-night comedy/news program, Trevor Noah offered his final sign-off as host of The Daily Show this evening. Taking over hosting duties from Jon Stewart back in 2015, Noah would go on to tap into a younger generation of viewers who looked beyond network & 24-hour news channels for their information. And though he had more than made the show at his time prior to COVID-19, the global pandemic would be a time when Noah and his team would truly define themselves as one of the very few news sources still actively broadcasting on a regular basis. In a clip that was released earlier, Noah takes some time before ending his run to show his love and appreciation for the fans who've supported him over the year and the Black women who helped make him into the man he is today.

"I'm grateful to you, every single one of you. I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," Noah shared, expressing his appreciation for those who've been there for him along the way. And that's an appreciation that Noah's learned to apply to other aspects of his life, such as comedy. "Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I'm doing, I always appreciate 'cause I know the empty seat that sits behind it, so thank you. Thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who's had an opinion, everyone who's been kind enough and gracious enough," he added.

From there, Noah went on to honor the Black women in his life, thanking them for giving him the ability to have "grand ideas" throughout his life. "I've often been credited with having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me? My mom, my grand, my aunts, all these Black women in my life." For Noah, the truth about America rests with these women because "unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to fuck around and find out." The award-winning comedian/late-night host added, "Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad. When things go bad, Black people know that it gets worse for them. But Black women, in particular, they know what shit is." In his closing, Noah tied together what he had expressed with some sage advice to the audience and viewers: "If you truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the most equitable way, talk to Black women. They are a lot of the reasons that I'm here."

After The Daily Show returns on January 17th, Comedy Central will have a schedule of guest hosts set to work the desk main desk, with Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans set to join current correspondents & contributors Roy Wood Jr., Desi Lydic, and more. "I wish someone had told me what a grind it was," said Noah during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "You're also running the show, so everything from HR to designing the set, you're a part of, and it doesn't stop when you leave the building. There's no moment when breaking news happens where I go, 'Oh, wow, I don't care.' No, I have to care; being informed is part of my job."