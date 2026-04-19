Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Trick Williams, Wrestlemania, wrestling

Trick Williams Wins US Title as Lil Yachty Makes WrestleMania Impact

Trick Williams captured the US Title from Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with an assist from Lil Yachty! The Chadster's unbiased coverage continues from the streets! 🏆

Article Summary Trick Williams beat Sami Zayn to capture the US Title at WrestleMania with a huge Lil Yachty assist! 🏆🎤

Celebrity involvement at WrestleMania is peak WWE brilliance — something Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about! 😤

Finn Balor's Demon destroyed Dominik Mysterio in a controlled Street Fight only WWE could pull off right! 🔥💥

Tony Khan trapped The Chadster's raccoon family, but The Chadster and Vincent K. Raccoon are coming for them! 🦝❤️

Welcome back to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of WrestleMania night two, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of sports entertainment, right here on Bleeding Cool — the ONLY safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in wrestling! 🎉🏆 And folks, The Chadster is literally SHAKING right now because The Chadster just witnessed Trick Williams defeat Sami Zayn to become the NEW WWE Men's United States Champion at WrestleMania, and The Chadster has to tell you this was one of the most beautiful things The Chadster has ever seen in The Chadster's entire life! 😭🥇 If you want honest, unbiased WrestleMania coverage from someone who truly understands what wrestling is supposed to be, you are in the RIGHT place because The Chadster is the only journalist on the planet with the integrity to tell it like it is!

So here's what went down in this incredible WrestleMania United States Championship match. 🎤✨ Sami Zayn came out swinging and controlled a lot of the early action, even taking the action outside the ring. Trick fought back with some hard-hitting lariats and a jumping neckbreaker, but Zayn kept finding answers, connecting with the Blue Thunder Driver and even hitting a devastating brainbuster on the ring apron that nearly ended things by countout! Williams somehow beat the count, and that's when things got REALLY interesting because rapper Lil Yachty, who was at ringside supporting his ally Trick, got involved by attacking Zayn when the champion was setting up for the Helluva Kick! 🎤🔥 That gave Trick the opening he needed, and when Zayn tried to recover, Williams caught him with the Trickshot before Zayn could get his own finisher off, pinning the champion clean in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania to capture the United States Championship! After the match, Trick celebrated with his parents at ringside, an incredibly emotional scene, while Zayn was left absolutely devastated! 😢🏆

The Chadster needs to explain to the readers why this was LITERALLY the greatest United States Championship match in the history of WrestleMania, and possibly the greatest title change in the history of professional wrestling! 🏅📜 First of all, can The Chadster talk about Lil Yachty's involvement? Because THIS is what wrestling is supposed to be about! 🎵😍 Having a celebrity rapper get physically involved in the finish of a WrestleMania championship match is EXACTLY what makes WWE superior to every other wrestling promotion on the planet! When a title changes hands at WrestleMania, it should feel like a SPECTACLE, and nothing says spectacle quite like a rapper yanking a guy's neck across the ropes to set up the finish! This is the kind of mainstream crossover that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about because he's too busy booking matches where the wrestlers just wrestle each other without any celebrity interference, which is frankly boring and disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤 Now, The Chadster will say that Lil Yachty doesn't quite have the musical talents of Smash Mouth — but honestly, who does? As the great Steve Harwell once sang, "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me," and the world absolutely ROLLED Sami Zayn tonight thanks to the combined efforts of Trick Williams and his celebrity entourage! 🎸🌟 This is how you book a WrestleMania title match, and if Tony Khan ever tried something like this at an AEW show, his fans would probably complain about it, which just proves how backwards AEW's entire fanbase is! Auughh man! So unfair that AEW fans don't appreciate the value of celebrity involvement in championship matches! 😡

The Chadster also witnessed an absolutely BRUTAL Street Fight between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, who came out as The Demon for this one! 👹🔥 Dominik tried to use every weapon he could get his hands on — chairs, kendo sticks, tables — and even connected with a chair-assisted 619 and a frog splash, but The Demon simply would NOT stay down! Balor absorbed punishment that would have ended a lesser competitor, smashing Mysterio with chair shots of his own before ultimately putting Dom through a table with the Coup de Grace from the top rope to pick up the victory at WrestleMania! 💥🪑 The Chadster has to say, this was an incredible display of WWE's ability to tell a violent, compelling story using weapons and props in a way that AEW could NEVER replicate because AEW's hardcore matches always feel like they're trying too hard to please the crowd, whereas WWE's Street Fights feel controlled and never make the viewer fell unsafe. That's the kind of gravitas that comes from decades of being the industry leader! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW tries to do weapon-based matches that get bloody and feel dangerous! 😤

Now The Chadster needs to update the readers on the raccoon rescue mission because things have gotten INTENSE over here at the abandoned Hollywood Video! 😰🦝 When The Chadster last left off, The Chadster and Vincent K. Raccoon were positioned behind the dumpster, formulating a plan to breach the building. Well, during the Trick Williams match, The Chadster and Vincent made their move! The Chadster spotted a fire escape ladder on the side of the building that led up to the roof, so The Chadster tucked the iPad into The Chadster's waistband and started climbing while Vincent K. Raccoon scurried up beside The Chadster like it was nothing! 🪜😅 The ladder was rusted and creaking the whole way up, and The Chadster is not ashamed to admit that The Chadster's palms were sweating — but as Smash Mouth would say, The Chadster's game face was on and The Chadster was ready to go play!

When The Chadster reached the roof, The Chadster immediately stepped on a trip wire that sent a bucket of green slime dumping right onto The Chadster's head! 🪣😡 GREEN SLIME! Like The Chadster was on some kind of Nickelodeon game show! The Chadster KNOWS Tony Khan set that up because it was the EXACT same shade of green as the Chadster's face gets when he watches too much AEW programming! Vincent K. Raccoon managed to dodge the slime by leaping sideways in the most athletic raccoon maneuver The Chadster has ever seen, and then he chittered at The Chadster in what was clearly a raccoon laugh! Even Vincent thought it was ridiculous! The Chadster wiped the slime off as best as possible and pressed forward across the roof, where The Chadster found a hatch that appeared to lead down into the attic! 🔍💪

The Chadster pulled open the hatch and lowered down into the dusty attic of the Hollywood Video, and IMMEDIATELY The Chadster's foot went through what turned out to be a false floorboard, sending The Chadster plunging knee-deep into some kind of pit filled with old Hollywood Video loyalty cards! 📇😤 It took a good three minutes for The Chadster to free The Chadster's leg while Vincent K. Raccoon stood guard, his little ears rotating like satellite dishes listening for danger. Once free, The Chadster and Vincent navigated through the attic, which was filled with cobwebs, old movie promotional standees, and what appeared to be another booby trap — a wire connected to a stack of precariously balanced VHS copies of Ready to Rumble, the WCW movie! The Chadster carefully stepped over the wire because The Chadster is NOT about to be taken out by WCW propaganda, which is probably exactly what Tony Khan wanted! 🕸️🎬

The Chadster can hear the chittering of the raccoon family getting louder now, which means they're somewhere below in the main store area! 🦝❤️ Vincent K. Raccoon is pressed against the attic floor, his little paws splayed out, listening intently, and The Chadster can see his tail twitching with anticipation. The Chadster is currently looking for a way down from the attic into the store below — there appears to be some kind of access panel near what used to be the ventilation system, but The Chadster needs to check it for more traps first. The Chadster paused the rescue operation momentarily to file this report because The Chadster's commitment to unbiased WrestleMania journalism is UNBREAKABLE, but The Chadster and Vincent will be resuming the infiltration as soon as The Chadster hits publish! 💪📝

For now, The Chadster is going to watch the next match on the iPad and work on getting through this access panel to rescue the raccoon family from Tony Khan's clutches! 🦝💯 Please check back soon for more live coverage of WrestleMania, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of wrestling, which is utterly DESTROYING AEW in every conceivable way, right here on Bleeding Cool — the ONLY website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the best! 🌎🏆 The Chadster hopes that Shane Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, and Stephanie Raccoon are safe and unharmed down there, and The Chadster is putting Tony Khan on notice RIGHT NOW: do NOT harm these defenseless, innocent woodland creatures, Tony! 😤🦝 The Chadster is coming for them, and no amount of green slime, false floorboards, or WCW movie booby traps is going to stop The Chadster from reuniting this family! Your obsession with The Chadster has gone TOO FAR, and The Chadster WILL rescue them before WrestleMania is over tonight! ❤️🏆

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