Trigun Stampede Trailer, Key Art and Cast/Creative Team Info Released

If you're an anime fan, then you already know by now that this weekend's Anime Expo hasn't been lacking in news and previews. Earlier, we shared a look at the opening credits to Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, but this time around it's all about Yasuhiro Nightow and the main team behind the upcoming Trigun Stampede anime. During their "Lock 'n Load" panel, a ton of intel was dropped regarding the cast and creative team. But that wasn't all, because fans were also treated to the first key art as well as a trailer. Created by Yasuhiro Nightow (and published in Young King Comics by SHONENGAHOSHA), the anime is directed by Kenji Muto (Land of the Lustrous), with character & concept designs by Kouji Tajima (GANTZ:0 character artist) and Orange responsible for animation production.

As for the voice cast? Well, let's just say that it's a pretty impressive line-up of names/voices from some projects you might've heard about. The anime boasts Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke Hashibara in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Vash the Stampede, Tomoyo Kurosawa (Phosphophyllite in Land of the Lustrous) as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda (Jo Kido in Digimon Adventure Tri.) as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori (Nadeshiko Kagamihara in Laid-Back Camp) as Young Knives, and Maaya Sakamoto (Hitomi Kanzaki in The Vision of Escaflowne) as Rem Saverem. Now even though the series isn't expected to hit screens until 2023, why make the fans wait when you can at least give them a small sample of what's ahead:

The original "Trigun" manga ran in Monthly Shonen Champion from 1995-1997, with the continuation titled "Trigun Maximum" running in Young King OURS from 1997-2007. Dark Horse released the English edition of the series. The first anime series produced by Madhouse aired in 1998, with the film Trigun: Badlands Rumble released in 2010. Trigun Stampede will stream on Crunchyroll as it airs when the series premieres in 2023 worldwide excluding Asia, but including the Philippines, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.