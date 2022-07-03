Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Releases Franz Ferdinand-Fueled Opening Credits

Last month during the streaming service's virtual fan event Geeked Week, anime fans were treated to some previews of Netflix's upcoming animation line-up. One anime, in particular, that's been sparking some serious attention is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, produced by CD PROJEKT RED (Cyberpunk 2077) and Studio Trigger (Promare, Little Witch Academia, Kill La Kill). Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) and featuring an original score composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill), the 10-episode Cyberpunk: Edgerunners focuses on a street kid trying to survive in a technology- and body-modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk. But even though we still have a few months to go until it hits our screens (which means there's time for another trailer or two), viewers are being awarded for their patience with a look at the opening credits visuals.

With the anime set to hit Netflix screens this September and with the musical stylings of Franz Ferdinand's "This Fire," here's a look at the opening credits to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

With the animated series set to hit the streaming service in September 2022, here's a look back at the official teaser as well as the previously-released preview clip for Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

The show is created by renowned game development studio CD PROJEKT RED, with the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt creative teams involved in the project. Bringing the world to life in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is the acclaimed Japanese-based animation company Studio Trigger, with Imaishi directing the show. Yoshinari is assigned as chief character designer as well as executive animation director. Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions 'The Elder') and Yoshiki Usa ("Gridman Universe" series) are in charge of writing the screenplay based on the story provided by CD PROJEKT RED. Akira Yamaoka ("Silent Hill" series) is composing the score for the series.