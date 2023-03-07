Trish Stratus, Logan Paul Set for WrestleMania Matches After WWE Raw Two more matches were made official on WWE Raw last night. Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus will face Damage CTRL, and Logan Paul will battle Seth Rollins.

John Cena wasn't the only WWE legend set to make an in-ring return at WrestleMania. Trish Stratus will join the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Becky Lynch and Lita, for a six-women tag match at WrestleMania against Damage CTRL. Things were made official on WWE Raw last night, when Trish laid out the challenge to Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. Trish previously helped Lita and Lynch win the tag belts from Damage CTRL on last week's episode of Raw.

Watch the segment from last night's episode of Raw below.

Another match made official on WWE Raw last night is Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul. Though the match has been so heavily teased it was a forgone conclusion it would happen, Paul showed up on Raw last night to make things official, leaving Rollins unconscious in the process. WWE.com's official press release tells the full story:

In a highly-personal matchup, Seth "Freakin" Rollins is set to go to war with Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals. The animosity between Rollins and Paul has been building for some time. It began when the Internet sensation made some comments on social media that did not sit right with The Visionary. As a result, it wasn't long before Rollins took to the mic to express his annoyance. Things only intensified when Logan eliminated Rollins from the 2023 Royal Rumble Match and reemerged weeks later to attack Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber, costing him the United States Title. In addition to taking his frustration out on The Miz in the weeks that followed, Rollins "borrowed" The A-Lister's phone and invited Paul to a face-to-face showdown on Raw. When they finally stepped into the ring together for a war of words, Logan Paul refused to battle The Visionary right there and then. Instead, he suggested a showdown against Rollins at WrestleMania. Before it was settled, a physical altercation took place resulting in Logan Paul taking down Seth Rollins with one earth-shattering blow. The match was later made official and is now set to go off the rails when WrestleMania goes Hollywood for a special two-night Premium Live Event, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Watch the segment from WWE Raw below: