Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: HBO, jodie foster, max, night country, true detective

True Detective: Night Country: Jodie Foster Not Returning for Season 5

HBO's True Detective: Night Country star Jodie Foster confirmed that she would not be returning for Showrunner Issa López's fifth season.

Article Summary Jodie Foster confirms she won't be returning for True Detective Season 5.

Season 5 continues the anthology format, with Issa López as showrunner.

HBO praises López for her vision and success with Night Country.

The season featured Foster as Detective Liz Danvers in a chilling Alaskan mystery.

Last month, HBO dropped the good news that a lot of viewers (ourselves included) were looking forward to hearing, The cabler confirmed that "Night Country" Showrunner Issa López would be back to helm a fifth season of the popular anthology series as part of an overall deal. At the time, it still wasn't clear if Jodie Foster and/or Kali Reis would return to continue "Night Country" or if the series would resume its anthology route. Speaking with Variety during the Academy Awards red carpet this evening, Support Actress nominee Foster (Nyad). In the video clip below, the award-winning actress confirmed that she would not be returning (offering a direct "No"), explaining that her run was a "one and done" and that the series would be continuing its anthology format.

"From conception to release, 'Night Country' has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life," López shared. "HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of 'True Detective' with Casey, Francesca and the whole team is a dream come true. I can't wait to go again." Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, added, "Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO's creative spirit. She helmed 'True Detective: Night Country' from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali's impeccable performances, she's made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family."

Joining Foster and Reis were Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand guest-starred.

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López writes, directs & serves as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!