True Detective: Night Country Star Pushes Back on Nic Pizzolatto Posts

True Detective: Night Country star Kali Reis pushed back on Nic Pizzolatto's posts: "Just be straight up n say what YOU really mean."

Earlier today, we made our feelings known about the cheap shots that Nic Pizzolatto and the worshippers of the first season have been taking at Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country. What's odd is that López has been nothing but respectful when it comes to discussing the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed, Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson-starring start. The fact that Pizzolatto wasn't involved with this season was already reason enough for some of those Season 1 worshippers to start trashing a season that they hadn't seen. But then López "dared" to want to show some love & respect to the themes and concepts established in the first season by expanding upon them in ways that worked not only for "Night Country" but also for the franchise overall. In other words, López and the team did an excellent job in carving out their own corner of the "True Detective" universe while also making the first season an even more interesting rewatch.

What López and the team also "dared" to do was achieve some television excellence – scoring 92% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics (61% with the audience after some serious review bombing by Season 1 worshippers), a ton of great reviews, and viewing numbers that continued to grow for each episode – with the season finale drawing 3.2 million across HBO and Max (a 57% increase from January season premiere). And yet, Pizzolatto just couldn't seem to help himself when it comes to trashing the anthology series he started and a season that he has an executive producer credit on. But now, series star Reis has taken to social media to push back on the negativity and call out Pizzolatto to "straight up n say what YOU really mean" and not rely on "lil cheerleaders" (possibly a reference to the fans whose "Night Country" hate Pizzolatto has been reposting – and then deleting).

"🙄😐 That's a damn shame…but hey, I guess "if you don't have anything good to share, shit on others" is the new wave 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol," was Reis's tweet/x response to a repost of a tweet/x referencing what Pizzolatto had been up to. "Hey man, everyone is entitled to have an opinion 🤷🏽‍♀️ TD was created as an ANTHOLOGY so we could see different interpretations of the works of TD that was beautifully created by em. Not the direction he would go? Cool, sun still sets 😎😁😆," Reis continued in the thread after noting that the attacks were coming from someone who is an executive producer on the show. When someone tries to make the point that Pizzolatto "has the right" to voice his opinion, Reis doesn't disagree – in fact, Reis takes it one step further, adding, "Not taking that away from him at all, bro, 'RIGHT' away, my guy. Just be straight up n say what YOU really mean. I'm genuinely interested to hear HIS thoughts on it, not filtered through the lil cheerleaders." Here's a look at Reis's first tweet addressing the matter – with additional comments located within the thread:

🙄😐 That's a damn shame…but hey I guess "if you don't have anything good to share, shit on others" is the new wave 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol https://t.co/4EOvu0oPSu — Kali Reis (@KO_Reis86) February 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Vulture last month, López responded to the shots that Pizzolatto took at the season. "I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he's entitled to them. That's his prerogative. I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it. It's done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let's] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. Anybody that wants to join is welcome."

