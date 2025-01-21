Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: cbs news, donald trump, opinion

Trump Gets Holy Reality Check From Bishop During Interfaith Ceremony

Episcopal bishop, the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, had some words for Donald Trump during an interfaith ceremony earlier today.

Less than a day after he was sworn in as POTUS without even bothering to place his hand on The Bible, released a whole bunch of domestic terrorists back out onto the streets of America, signed a bunch of executive orders as if the U.S. Constitution didn't exist, made a whole lot of people in this country feel like second-class citizens, and gave Elon Musk a chance to give Trump's followers the salute that they deserve, Donald Trump decided to go to church on Tuesday. That's not a punchline. That's a fact. Thankfully, whoever or whatever may or may not be running everything was around to inspire Episcopal bishop the Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde to speak truth to power during her sermon earlier today as part of a post-Inauguration Day interfaith ceremony at Washington National Cathedral. Seated alongside Melania, VP JD Vance, and Vance's wife, Usha, Trump got a whole lot of what he needed to hear – but based on his reaction afterward, it sounded like Trump might have gotten whatever passes for "feelings" in him hurt.

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now," said Rev.Budde at one point, directing the comments to Trump. "There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families. Some who fear for their lives." She added, "They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals. They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues." For the record, Rev. Budde gets serious respect for speaking those words directly at Trump in such a holy setting – calling out Trump's hypocrisy without directly doing it. Of course, the words fell on deaf ears. When asked what he thought of the sermon, Trump responded that he "didn't think it was a good service, no" and that they "could do much better." On Monday, that raging liberal Pope Francis made his thoughts known on Trump's mass deportation plan, labeling it a "disgrace" if implemented.

