Posted in: Current News, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Survivor, the floor, trump

Trump Speech Impacting Survivor, The Floor Finales, Jingle Ball & More

Trump's speech to the nation on Wednesday night will impact CBS's Survivor, FOX's The Floor, ABC's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025, and more.

Earlier today, with less than 24 hours' notice, Donald Trump announced that he would be delivering a live, primetime address to the nation on Wednesday night, December 17, at 9 pm ET, with all four broadcast networks set to carry the speech. According to reports, Trump will use the time to outline his accomplishments over the past year. In reality, the speech shouldn't last longer than a 30-second commercial break, and yet we can't shake this feeling that the ramblings of nonsense will run for at least an hour. The problem? The last-minute notice and running the infomercial at the time that it's set for is screwing up a lot of network programming. Here's a look at what's being impacted on Wednesday night:

CBS's "Survivor" Season 49 Finale: Viewers will have the opportunity to start the three-hour finale at 8 pm EST, but the network will interrupt the action for President Trump's speech. Once the speech wraps, the finale will "resume where it left off immediately following the president's address for Eastern and Central Time Zone viewers." Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Sophi Balerdi, Savannah Louie, Kristina Mills, and Rizo Velovic are the contestants looking to walk away with the top honor.

FOX's "The Floor" Season 4 Finale: The Rob Lowe-hosted season ender is set to run 8-10 pm EST, as the final 16 competitors battle it out for $250,000. At the time of this writing, a decision hasn't been made on whether or not FOX will handle The Floor the same way CBS is handling Survivor.

ABC's "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025": The holiday musical event is set to run 8-10 pm EST, with the network not offering an alternative at the time of this writing.

NBC's "Christmas in Nashville": The hour-long, Trisha Yearwood-hosted reairing is set for 9 pm EST, with the network not offering an alternative at the time of this writing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!