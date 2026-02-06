Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: barack obama, donald trump, opinion

Trump's Racist Michelle & Barack Obama Post Gets TV Coverage, Pushback

It didn't take long for news agencies to cover Donald Trump's racist post against Michelle and Barack Obama, and for the reactions to come in.

In the middle of a social media rant overnight, Donald Trump was in the middle of a steaming pile of rants when he went back to his favorite topic: how the U.S. elections have been unfair to him. But in doing so, Trump has ignited a firestorm of pushback over a portion of a video Trump shared on his version of social media that included a racist AI depiction of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as gorillas. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to defend the racist post in a statement: "This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from The Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public." It didn't take long for ?si=bzgaLoP7LZ8TVxrN">CNN, MSNOW, ">USA TODAY, and other news agencies to pick up on the story, which is breaking only hours before the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

UPDATE: Just before this article went live, Trump's White House has pulled the racist post: "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down."

"Trump posting this video – especially during Black History Month— is a stark reminder of how Trump and his followers truly view people. And we'll remember that in November," shared the NAACP in a statement earlier today. Trump's post is far from the first bit of racist propaganda that has come from Trump's White House, and far from the first time Trump has displayed an insecurity issue when it comes to President Obama. Look no further than how Trump trumped up those baseless conspiracy theories about President Obama's birthplace. Some point to 2011's White House Correspondence Dinner as the moment Trump had his feelings irrevocably hurt after President Obama roasted him and his MAGA followers unmercifully.

"President Obama and Michelle Obama are brilliant, compassionate and patriotic Americans. They represent the best of this country. Donald Trump is a vile, unhinged and malignant bottom feeder. Why are GOP leaders like John Thune continuing to stand by this sick individual? Every single Republican must immediately denounce Donald Trump's disgusting bigotry," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries noted in a statement. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is heading the GOP's Senate campaign efforts this year, posted, "Praying it was fake because it's the most racist thing I've seen out of this White House. The President should remove it."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!