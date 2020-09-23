Truth Seekers Trailer: These Busters Might Be Afraid of Some Ghosts

During the summer's Comic-Con@Home, Amazon Prime offered viewers their first teaser look at Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End) upcoming horror-comedy series Truth Seekers. Directed by Jim Field Smith (Criminal), and written by Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz, the series focuses on a team of questionable "ghost hunters" who find they're business booming- but that's not a good thing. We're talking "end of the world"-level of "not a good thing" as they soon realize that they've become a part of a deadly conspiracy. Joining Pegg and Frost in their comical adventures in the paranormal are Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Emma D'Arcy (Hanna), Samson Kayo (Dolittle), and Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit).

With the series officially set to premiere on October 30, Amazon Prime released the official trailer that offers viewers more of the series' backstory and its effective balance of real horror and humor. Here's a look (followed by the series overview and another look at the initial teaser):

Truth Seekers is a horror-comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying, and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race. Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling and stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen.