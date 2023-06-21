Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, opinion, stephen king, Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson: Ask Elon Musk How It Went Messing with Stephen King

Tucker Carlson didn't check in with Twitter buddy Elon Musk before taking a cheap shot at author Stephen King - a truly "brainless" move.

Okay… before we jump into mocking Tucker Carlson, the "man"? Is his show really called Tucker on Twitter?!? Please tell me that's true! And someone… anyone? Please explain to me why that's not being mocked more! Seriously… you just know that a room filled with painfully white people spent hours coming up with the nugget. Seriously… what didn't make the cut? Or…even better? I bet this was "The Tuck's" idea – like, he silenced the room for dramatic effect before metaphorically squatting down and letting that little nugget hit the rug. And with that intro, it appears that Carlson has decided to tag himself into the social media ring after Twitter ringmaster Elon Musk had his ass handed to him by famed author Stephen King in Musk's past attempts to match wits with King (like bringing a picture of a chainsaw to a chainsaw fight).

In his latest Twitter manifesto, Carlson called out King for praising President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his new memoir. King wrote that "Hunter Biden proves again that anybody—even the son of a United States president—can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley." The author continued, "Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where's Hunter? The answer is he's in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful." Well, we're pretty sure that once you saw the name "Hunter Biden," you knew where Carlson was going with all of this. Because, for Carlson and his ilk, Hunter Biden is the "boogeyman" by which they connect so much of their tinfoil hat nonsense. As he was throwing his Twitter tantrum, Carlson accused King of willing to "say anything if it helps the party" (BECAUSE THERE AIN'T NO PARTY LIKE A STEPHEN KING PARTY!) while also referring to King as a "brainless celebrity). Let's be clear about something – cool? The dude who can't figure out a way to keep a job at FOX "News" is punching WAY above his intellectual paygrade taking on someone like King. Thankfully, it looks like King will be just fine…

Tucker Carlson called me brainless. My life is over. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

