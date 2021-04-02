Tuesday Night Wars Over as Impact Flees NXT to Thursday Nights

Well, that didn't take long, did it? Days after WWE officially announced that NXT will begin airing on Tuesday nights starting April 14th, Impact Wrestling announced it too would move off Tuesdays to its original home of Thursday nights. That gives NXT a much-needed early win in the Tuesday Night Ratings Wars after losing so badly to AEW Dynamite. Also, just as moving to Tuesdays will give NXT a lead-in from WWE Raw, so too will Impact now be able to consider AEW Dynamite its own lead-in.

Here's the press release from ImpactWrestling.com:

IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that its weekly flagship TV show – IMPACT! – will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot, beginning April 8. The fastest paced show in professional wrestling will now air at 8pm ET/5pm PT each and every Thursday on AXS TV.

The return of IMPACT! to its traditional night will be marked by a massive main event.

The inaugural IMPACT! on Thursday, April 8 will feature the IMPACT! match debut of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega, who teams with The Good Brothers – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows – in a six-man main event against reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, former two-time IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Willie Mack.

"IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history," said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore. "Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights."

Leading into IMPACT! every Thursday night will be Before The IMPACT (BTI), an hour-long show on AXS TV, starting at 7pm ET. Hosted by Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews, BTI delivers late-breaking news, exclusive matches, one-on-one interviews with the IMPACT Wrestling stars and more.

"The new home, once again, for must-see matches is Thursday nights on AXS TV," D'Amore added.