Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tulsa king

Tulsa King Returns September 21st: Season 3 Images, Overview Released

EP Taylor Sheridan and Showrunner Dave Erickson's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King returns for its third season on September 21st.

Article Summary Tulsa King Season 3 premieres September 21st on Paramount+ with new threats and bigger stakes for Dwight.

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi, now facing the powerful Dunmire family in Tulsa.

The ensemble cast expands with Martin Starr, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, and more joining the series.

Samuel L. Jackson debuts as Russell Lee Washington Jr. before leading the upcoming spinoff NOLA King.

If you've been following the series on social media, then you know that production on the third season of EP Taylor Sheridan and Showrunner Dave Erickson's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King has been rolling along over the past few months. Well, all that hard work has led to this: Paramount+ announced that Season 3 will kick off on Sunday, September 21st. As Dwight's (Stallone) empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he's built and protect his family.

Joining Stallone when the series returns are Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, and James Russo – with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. In addition, viewers will be introduced to Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr. before Jackson's character heads back to New Orleans for his own spinoff, NOLA King. Now, here's a look at the image gallery for the third season that was released:

The spinoff series NOLA King follows Washington Jr., who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends – and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes – both criminal and cop.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Paramount+'s Tulsa King is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Showrunner Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, with the first two seasons available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!