Tulsa King Season 3 Trailer: A New Family Brings Deadlier Threats

With the series returning on Sept. 21st, here's the official trailer for Paramount+'s Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King Season 3.

With less than three weeks to go until EP Taylor Sheridan and Showrunner Dave Erickson's Sylvester Stallone-starring Tulsa King returns for its third season, Paramount+ has rolled out our best look yet at what's to come. As Dwight's (Stallone) empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn't play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he's built and protect his family. To check out the newest and deadliest threats to Dwight's crown (and what appears to be the makings of a spinoff), we've got the official trailer waiting for you above.

Joining Stallone when the series returns are Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike "Cash Flo" Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, and James Russo – with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. In addition, viewers will be introduced to Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr. before Jackson's character heads back to New Orleans for his own spinoff, NOLA King. Now, here's a look back at the image gallery for the third season that was previously released:

The spinoff series NOLA King follows Washington Jr., who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends – and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes – both criminal and cop.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Paramount+'s Tulsa King is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Showrunner Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox. The streaming series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, with the first two seasons available to binge exclusively on Paramount+.

