Twilight of the Gods: Did Netflix Confuse Twitter/X with OnlyFans?

Netflix Geeked's social media account got a bit more graphic than expected with its latest post for Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods.

If you haven't had a chance to check out EP Zack Snyder's (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300, Army of the Dead) Twilight of the Gods, the streaming service's Netflix Geeked social media is making one helluva' pitch as to why you should be checking it out. Under the tagline, "Egill always finds himself in the middle of… something," we see the Rahul Kohli-voiced character in the middle of a threesome in one of the two images that were posted (with a close-up on one of the three in the first image). Is that something you might see on Twitter/X in general? Sure, but it's really rare when anything close to that comes from a social media account of a mega studio or streamer like Netflix.

Here's a look at a screencap of the tweet/x that went out earlier today – and check out the post to see just how surprised others were to see the post hit their screens.

With the epic animated series currently streaming on Netflix, here's an official clip from Snyder's Twilight of the Gods:

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons.

The god-tier voice cast also includes Rahul Kohli as Egill, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Jamie Chung as Hel, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, Lauren Cohen as Inge, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, and John Noble as Odin, among others. Co-created by Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, Netflix's Twilight of the Gods is executive-produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Jay Oliva. Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva, Tim Divar, Andrew Tamandl, and David Hartman are directing the season's episodes – which stem from the animation studio Xilam Animation and production company Stone Quarry Animation.

