Twin Peaks: Frost, Boyle, Fenn, Wise & Horse Honor David Lynch

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost and stars Lara Flynn Boyle, Sherilyn Fenn, Michael Horse, and Billy Zane paid tribute online to David Lynch.

To say Twin Peaks was unlike anything on television would be an understatement. The fact that it remains relevant nearly 34 years after its final episode on ABC in 1991 and that its cult status allowed a one-year revival on Showtime in 2017 speaks to the series' lingering impact on the cultural zeitgeist. It was so popular with fans and its stars that the bulk of the surviving cast reprised their roles 26 years later. With the passing of David Lynch on January 16th, Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost and a few of the actors spoke on his genius as an artist and visionary including Kyle MacLachlan (FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper), Lara Flynn Boyle (Donna Hayward), Sherilyn Fenn (Audrey Horne), Ray Wise (Leland Palmer), Michael Horse (Deputy Tommy 'Hawk' Hill), and Billy Zane (John Justice Wheeler).

Twin Peaks Stars Pay Tribute to David Lynch

Set in the fictional Pacific Northwest town of Twin Peaks, the series follows Agent Cooper as he investigates the murder of local teenager Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). With elements of horror, supernatural, cynicism, and surrealism, the series' success led to the creation of the prequel film in 1992's Fire Walk with Me. The 2017 revival season on Showtime finds Cooper trapped in the Black Lodge needing assistance from his spirit allies to escape. "My friend and brother, my creative partner in crime for nearly forty years, a singular artist and astonishing personality. I loved him, and I will hold our laughter and shared love for the medium he mastered as few have ever done forever in my heart and soul," Frost told Deadline Hollywood. The two first met in the 1980s while working on the screenplay of the Marilyn Monroe biopic Venus Descending, which Lynch was tapped to direct. The film was based on the Anthony Summers book Goddess, which chronicled the life of the late troubled starlet before Warner Bros ultimately dropped the project.

"There goes the true Willy Wonka of filmmaking," Boyle told Deadline. "I feel like I got the golden ticket getting a chance to work with him. He will be greatly missed." Fenn, who worked with Lynch not only on the Twin Peaks franchise, but also his 1990 film Wild at Heart, told Remind Magazine, "[David] used to say, don't be afraid to shine a light into the dark corners of your mind and of yourself, Sherilynn, don't be afraid…I think David looks for people's souls. I think he looks in their eyes and tries to see who's in there. It's not about what you look like, or this or that. He used to be like, 'You're like a girl with secrets, like Audrey.' When he directs you, he just goes right into your world with it."

Horse, who shared a photo of himself and Lynch on set in the 2017 series, wrote on Instagram, "It was an honor and joy to know this man. What an amazing artist I loved him and will miss him so much. He was my friend." Zane, who appeared in five episodes, wrote, "Reflecting on my time in the surreal and transformative world of Twin Peaks, I owe so much to [David Lynch] He didn't just create worlds; he invited us to dream within them. His brilliance and singular vision will resonate forever. Rest in peace, David." "Goodbye my friend," Wise wrote. For comments by MacLachlan, you can check out the link here.

