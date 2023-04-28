Twisted Metal Teaser: Sweet Tooth Gets Up Close & Personal This July Set to hit screens on July 27th, here's a look at an official teaser for Peacock's Anthony Mackie-starring series take on Twisted Metal.

We were made a promise on Thursday… and on Friday, Peacock and showrunner, writer & executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) delivered. What did they deliver? Why… only an official teaser for the streamer's live-action/comedy adaptation of the popular Twisted Metal video game franchise, of course! Joining Anthony Mackie (Captain America 4) for the series are Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Thomas Hayden Church (Divorce), Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Murderville), Neve Campbell (Scream 5, The Lincoln Lawyer) Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Will Arnett (Lego Masters, Murderville), Joe Seanoa (AEW) aka Samoa Joe, Mike Mitchell (The Tomorrow War, Love), Tahj Vaughans (P-Valley), and Lou Beatty Jr. (A Million Little Things, NCIS). Oh, and before you ask? Here…

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead with Peacock's Twisted Metal, set to hit screens on July 27th:

Peacock's Twisted Metal: A Look at Who's Who

Mackie's John Doe is a smart-ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much-needed supplies from one post-apocalyptic settlement to another. With no memory of his family or past, John's only goal is survival until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community comes true. Beatriz's Quiet is a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn't stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet's wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe. Church's Agent Stone is a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgments.

Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America… and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power. Arnett & Seanoa's Sweet Tooth is a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses "Lost Vegas" as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck. Campbell is set for the recurring role of Raven, though no additional information on the series character was released. Cabral is set to play Quiet's (Beatriz) over-protective brother, Loud. Mitchell's Stu & Vaughans' Mike are the Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of this world and together often find themselves to be more followers than fighters. Beatty Jr.'s Tommy is a grizzled and weathered cartographer who knows the dangers of the Wild Midwest.

Stemming from writer & showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal is executive produced by Smith, Mackie, Arnett, director Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip), Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), Arnett & Forman, Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions; and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) produce.