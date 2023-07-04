Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, linda yaccarino, opinion, twitter

Twitter CEO Yaccarino All-In on Elon Musk's Tweet Limits: "Big Moves"

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted that she's all-in on Elon Musk's "big moves" in limited the number of tweets that users can read.

With only a few days to go until Mark Zuckerberg's Meta reportedly rolls out its supposed "Twitter killer" social messaging app Threads, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino is making it clear that she's got Elon Musk's back when it comes to dropping the hammer unexpectedly on the number of tweets that a user can see on a daily basis (rated on whether or not you ponied up the bucks for a checkmark or were somehow magically verified without be told ahead of time). "When you have a mission like Twitter — you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and on-going," Yaccarino wrote in a tweet that also included a link to a Twitter Business site offering an update (more on that below).

If you're like us and millions of others, you found your weekend further complicated by some serious issues with the social media service. Throw into the mix a lack of concrete answers or even a heads-up, and you can understand why more than just a few folks would be a wee bit pissed off. Twitter responded by claiming that "extreme measures" were necessary "to remove spam and bots from our platform." As for not giving anyone a warning, the social media service alleged that "any advance notice on these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behavior to evade detection." Kicking things off with a "scroll-for-20-seconds-and-you're-over-your-limit" start, verified users were allowed to read 6000 posts a day, while unverified users were limited to 600 posts a day (and new unverified accounts set at a profoundly sad 300 posts a day). Before the first 24 hours would wrap, those limits would lighten up to 10,000 posts for verified users, 1000 for unverified users, and 500 for new accounts. The reason for all of this? To prevent bots from "scraping people's public Twitter data to build AI models" and to stop the propaganda practice of "manipulating people and conversation on the platform." Here's a look at Yaccarino's tweet from earlier, followed by the text of the update posted on the Twitter Business site:

When you have a mission like Twitter — you need to make big moves to keep strengthening the platform. This work is meaningful and on-going. Here's more insight on our work to ensure the authenticity of our user base. 👇 https://t.co/5FzBa3636Z — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

To ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform. That's why we temporarily limited usage so we could detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors that are harming the platform. Any advance notice on these actions would have allowed bad actors to alter their behavior to evade detection. At a high level, we are working to prevent these accounts from 1) scraping people's public Twitter data to build AI models and 2) manipulating people and conversation on the platform in various ways. Currently, the restrictions affect a small percentage of people using the platform, and we will provide an update when the work is complete. As it relates to our customers, effects on advertising have been minimal. While this work will never be done, we're all deeply committed to making Twitter a better place for everyone. At times, even for a brief moment, you must slow down to speed up. We appreciate your patience.

