UFC Figurehead Dana White: Media Makes Sean Strickland Say Dumb Stuff

UFC Figurehead Dana White believes the media plays a big role in the racist, homophobic, and misogynistic things Sean Strickland rants about.

We weren't surprised by former middleweight champion Sean Strickland winning over Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Houston this weekend. We were surprised that Strickland was medically cleared, considering he sounded way too much like a guy whose job it is to take punches to the head during his pre-event presser heading into Saturday night. From Bad Bunny and the NFL to Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, and women's MMA – in fact, to all women in general – Strickland was a steaming pile of racist, homophobic, and misogynistic rants, littering the presser with his takes on what makes a "real man" with the smile and smugness of someone who's believes he's way more profund than he actually is. You know it's bad when you're a fighter who wins the main event, and they still cut your mic during your post-fight presser. All of this can't be easy for UFC Figurehead Dana White, with Trump's BFF forced to do the only thing he could do: blame the media.

Just to be fair, White did exhaust a whole three words criticizing Strickland, admitting, "It's a nightmare." But before you could even arch your brow at his reaction, White made it clear that the media has a role to play when it comes to Strickland saying racist, homophobic, and misogynistic things. "Asking him dumb shit, ask dumb shit, get dumb shit. 'What do you think of Bad Bunny? What did you think of the Super Bowl?' Get the fuck out of here. You fucking kidding me?" White responded, making it clear that… well, we're not sure what White meant.

Is White implying that Strickland doesn't carry all of that hate inside of him, and that it somehow only appears when the media asks questions they consider "dumb shit"? Because the NFL's Super Bowl has a major media week in which athletes are asked a wide range of serious to soft questions. I can't seem to remember an epidemic of things like "that fucking f****t" or "the NFL is gay" (both examples from Strickland's rant) being said coming out of those. "So yeah, when you talk about what Strickland says, you like to push the buttons," White ended with, making the Trump-like move of blaming the media while protecting his paycheck.

