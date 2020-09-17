In what we're guessing could be seen as one of those "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" type of situations, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and ex-presidential candidate/current prominent political/social activist Andrew Yang have found themselves an ally in… wait for it… Homelander?!? Just a quick flashback, Kripke and Yang became bonded over their mutual appreciation for the weekly release schedule for the series' second season and pushed back on those giving the series one-star reviews on Rotten Tomatoes strictly based on the release schedule.

Apparently, word of this got out to Homelander who needed to check out the situation for himself. As you're about to see from the following clip that was "somehow" leaked from Vought and made its way into Kripke's hands, Homelander gets to see the pettiness for himself- and he doesn't like it. Not. One. Bit.

Speaking with The Wrap, Kripke responded to the bashing The Boys has been getting from some over the staggered schedule- taking a much more diplomatic tone. "I get that people are disappointed and, frankly, looking back, we thought that we were communicating that we were weekly. Clearly, in hindsight, we had to do a lot more than we did to make sure that people weren't surprised and disappointed. I would have done that differently. I mean, again, we announced it. But we should have neon-signed it on everything, clearly."

Kripke wants to make it clear that those who have an issue with it can blame him and the other creators because they made the decision- from a creative standpoint and not as "a corporate, Amazon money grab". Kripke explained, "It was a creative choice. So they may like it or not like it, but they have to at least respect that the people who are making the show wanted it to be released this way because we wanted to have time to sort of slow down a little bit and have conversations about everything. So they at least have to appreciate that it was a creative choice."

That said, Kripke takes issue with those trashing their favorite series based solely on something like its release schedule, and that it's slap in the face to those who worked to get the series out there. "Like, why you would harm something you love because you're disappointed with how it's being released is not awesome to me. We're fine, and it'll be fine, but it's not fun to see bad reviews on a thing people actually love. Like, that doesn't make the people who make the show feel good. I'll say that," he explained.

In a previous interview, Kripke explained the reasoning behind staggering the eight episodes over six weeks: "Our feeling is that when it airs all eight at once, it becomes a sugar rush of a binge. People burn through it in a week or two. There's an intense amount of activity, and then it sort of fades. There's so many great moments in season two, we want to give it time to marinate, so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy."