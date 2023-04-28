Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Sneak Preview: Merlin Introduces Copernicus With the animated series debuting on May 4th, here's a sneak preview of Adult Swim & Genndy Tartakovsky’s Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.

In five days, Adult Swim will introduce to the world of Genndy Tartakovsky's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal – and now, Cartoon Network's late-night programming block is gifting viewers with an extended preview of what they can expect. Tartakovsky's supernatural animated-action series follows a team of heroes who reawaken to fight an ominous force throughout eternity. When the reawakening of our heroes manifests in the bodies of new unsuspecting hosts, they must find a way to protect the world against the prevailing darkness. And in the following clip, Merlin explains the role that our heroes are about to play to confront the return of a great evil. Seng, Melinda, and Edred are also introduced to Copernicus, whose mission it is to awaken their souls and help them protect the world. So, yeah… pretty important.

"This show was created in my early days at Cartoon Network Studios more than 20 years ago. All the projects we worked on—'Dexter's Laboratory,' 'Samurai Jack,' and 'Sym-Bionic Titan'—were like a training ground, getting us ready for this series. It took all of that time to finally be able to tackle a show like 'Unicorn: Warriors Eternal,'" said Tartakovsky. Now, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today, followed by the official trailer for the series, which is set to hit Adult Swim screens with two episodes at midnight on May 4th (and on HBO Max & other locations the following day):

In "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal," an evil force is looming across the dark, thick-aired streets of industrial revolution London when a group of heroes dubbed Unicorn are accidentally reawakened in the bodies of teenagers instead of adult hosts they've embodied in the past. Melinda, a powerful sorceress, Seng, a cosmic monk, and Edred, a warrior elf. With distorted memories and their magical abilities weakened and fragmented, the trio must work together with help from their steam-powered robot, Copernicus, to unravel the mysteries of their pasts and present that will reveal their path to defeating a timeless threat.

Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is created and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Dexter's Laboratory," "Samurai Jack"), with character designs from Stephen DeStefano ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal"), music by Tyler Bates ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Samurai Jack"), and Joanne Higginbottom ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"), and sound effects design by Joel Valentine ("Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal," "Samurai Jack"). The voice cast includes Hazel Doupe as Melinda, Tom Milligan as Edred, and Demari Hunte as Seng.