Updated Card for No Surrender After This Week's Episode of Impact

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, following up on my glorious recap of Impact Wrestling last night with some news about the future. Another episode of Impact Wrestling is in the record books, and it was the last one before the No Surrender special airing on Impact Plus this weekend. And even at the last minute, Impact continued to add matches to the card, or to modify the existing ones.

All in all, six matches were added or altered for No Surrender on last night's episode of Impact. The Tag Team Championship match between the Good Brothers and Private Party became a Triple Threat when Private Party interfered in tonight's championship match between the Good Brothers and Chris Sabin and James Storm. Now Storm and SAbin will also be competing on Saturday.

Speak of Tag Team Championship matches, Fire N' Flava were ordered to defend the Knockouts titles against Havok and Nevaeh after Nevaeh beat Kiera Hogan in a match on Impact. Cousin Jake Deaner refused to join Eric Young's Silent But Deadly stable, so he changed his name to Jake Something and will face his cousin Cody Deaner. After a match between Kimber Lee and ODB went awry, Impact booked a six-woman tag at No Surrender between ODB, Jazz, and Jordynne Grace against Kimber Lee, Deonna Purrazzo, and Susan. Finally, Black Taurus joined Decay, just in time to join a six-person tag match against XXXL and Tenille Dashwood.

And those are only the matches that changed tonight. In the match graphics below, see the full card (that we know of) for No Surrender, which can be viewed by subscribers of Impact Plus starting at