Velma Has One Last Chance at Life in New Max Halloween Special

Set for October 3rd, Warner Bros. Animation's released new intel on Max Original special Velma: This Halloween Needs to Be More Special!

If you're wondering why Velma is a ghost, then we strongly advise you to go back and catch up on the first two seasons of Warner Bros. Animation's Max Original series Velma before Thursday, October 3rd hits. Why? Because the new holiday special Velma: This Halloween Needs to Be More Special! might just hold to key to the gang bringing her back to the land of the living. With just 24 hours to bring Velma (Mindy Kaling) back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears… if they all want to make it out alive.

The voice cast for the special includes Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu. Additional cast includes Russell Peters, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, Sara Ramirez, Nicholas Braun, Fortune Feimster, Jennifer Hale, Richard Kind, Jason Mantzoukas, Saweetie, Debby Ryan, and Kulap Vilaysack. While it might be a bit too early for a trailer, we do have a key art poster (above) and some early preview images to pass along – grab a look:

"The original Hanna-Barbera shows are still out there to watch. We are not erasing the originals. We just want to be a little ice planet on the outer regions of the Scooby-verse!" Grandy shared with Emmys magazine back in May 2023, defending the animated series while making the logical case that both can exist at the same time and the world will still continue to turn. "Mindy [Kaling] came to me and said she'd love to work on a story with Velma…She loved the character and thought it would be funny to have her at the center of a show. We asked ourselves, 'Why stop [at Velma being South Asian]?' None of these characters are rooted to being white. We were worried about going to Warner Bros. and asking them to do it, but they said, 'Do it. It's time! Just make sure it's funny and good!'"

Developed and written by Charlie Grandy and directed by Adam Parton and Meg Waldow, Max's Velma: This Halloween Needs to Be More Special! is executive-produced by Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, Elijah Aron, and Sam Register – with Jessica Kumai Scott as co-executive producer. The supervising producer is Amy Winfrey, with Kandace Reuter producing and Greg Gallant co-producing.

