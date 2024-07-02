Posted in: TV | Tagged: Arthur C. Clarke's Venus Prime, Jonathan Frakes, star trek, Venus Prime

Venus Prime: Jonathan Frakes to Direct/EP Arthur C. Clarke Adaptation

Star Trek Icon Jonathan Frakes will direct and serve as a producer on the upcoming series adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's Venus Prime.

Venus Prime, based on the Arthur C. Clarke work, will be adapted into a TV series, and on board to serve as a director and producer is none other than Star Trek alum and science fiction veteran Jonathan Frakes. Tapped to pen the series are David Cormican (Tokyo Trial) and Dwayne Hill (Northern Rescue), who serve as executive producers and showrunners. The six-episode series is set to go into production at the end of the year in Canada, according to Variety. Here's a look at what we know about the project so far…

Arthur C. Clarke's Venus Prime Production Details

"When the materials for 'Arthur C. Clarke's Venus Prime' were presented to me, I couldn't help but devour them," Frakes said. "When asked if I wanted to direct what I read —my answer was a resounding and immediate 'Hell, yes!' Working on such a tremendous piece of IP from the mind of another sci-fi legend (who is also a contemporary of the true #1 Gene Roddenberry), will be both an honor and a dream for me."

The series is a Navajo Entertainment production in association with Claxson, Washington Square Entertainment, Palatin Media, Juliette, Karma Film, Fun Republic Pictures, and virtual production studio/film financier Volume Global. Navajo and Claxson acquired the rights to the book series from iBooks, an imprint of J. Boylston & Company, while Clarke collaborator Paul Preuss will serve as a consultant. Anand Ramayya and Juliette Hagopian join Cormican as series producers. Also servicing as EP are Volume Global's Christopher Rush Harrington, Michael Hamilton-Wright, Claxson's Roberto Vivo, and Bernd Schlötterer of Palatin Media.

"Bringing 'Arthur C. Clarke's Venus Prime' to audiences is a huge privilege and responsibility. These books, along with the incredible characters and storylines, have been with me since my adolescence; I have always believed this IP has all the necessary elements to become a major blockbuster," EP Lucas Vivo Garcia Lagos added. "By uniting the collective talents of Preuss, Cormican, and Hill with Jonathan Frakes at the helm, we are confident we have assembled the perfect team to realize the cinematic vision we all share for this iconic property".

Frakes is coming off the third and final season of Picard, reprising his role as William T. Riker and appearing in the Hallmark movie A Biltmore Christmas (2023). He's also directed multiple episodes of all the live-action Star Trek Paramount+ shows, including Picard, Discovery, and Strange New Worlds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!