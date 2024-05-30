Posted in: Audio Dramas, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Gates McFadden, Gates McFadden InvestiGates, podcast, star trek, The Nacelle Company

Gates McFadden InvestiGates S03: "Star Trek" Stars & Surprise Guests

Gates McFadden and Nacelle are back with Season 3 of Gates McFadden InvestiGates, examining the lives of the Star Trek community.

Nacelle and Gates McFadden will be back for season three of her podcast Gates McFadden InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are? featuring intimate conversations that are filled with stories of youth and family among the Star Trek community from every series from the franchise. Confirmed season three guests for the podcast include Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala, Picard stars Michelle Hurd and Todd Stashwick, and some "big surprise guests."

Exploring the Lives of the Star Trek Community in Gates McFadden InvestiGates: Who Do You Think You Are?

"Intelligence, imagination, empathy, love of science, pretty darn funny, and a belief that the future may be better than we thought," McFadden told Collider. "Those are the qualities of my podcast guests for this upcoming season. Lucky me!" "It's been one of the great pleasures of my career to work with Gates on this show, as she does a flawless job at reeling you in with smart questions and then leaving you in awe of her incredible hosting abilities long after you've finished the episode," added Brian Volk-Weiss, founder of The Nacelle Company.

Previous guests included William Shatner from The Original Series; LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, Wil Wheaton, John De Lancie, Denise Crosby, and Michael Dorn from The Next Generation; Nana Visitor from Deep Space Nine; Kate Mulgrew from Voyager & Prodigy; Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid from Lower Decks; Anson Mount from Strange New Worlds; and more.

McFadden made her return to live-action TV, reprising her TNG role as Admiral Dr. Beverly Crusher on Picard in the third and final season, reuniting with her castmates unraveling a Changeling conspiracy deep from within the Federation. She's also lent her voice in additional Trek projects like the animated Prodigy, formerly on Paramount+, now on Netflix, and Very Short Treks. Her other recent projects include the Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution and Disney+ animated series X-Men '97. You can check out the podcast here.

