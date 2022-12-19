Indigo Children Gets Movie Deal Before Announcing As A Image Comic

Indigo Children by the comic creators behind the series Youth – Curt Pires, Alex Diotto, and Dee Cunniffe along with Rockwell White, has already been optioned for a feature film. Currently in development from Alan Wake producer, Jeff Ludwig, Indigo Children is mystery/science-fiction ongoing series that will launch in March from Image Comics and is described as "Radiant Black meets The Department of Truth in this epic new story that follows journalist Donovan Price as he hunts down the extraordinarily gifted Indigo Children after their mysterious disappearances fifteen years prior."

"I'm ecstatic to be back at Image Comics with Indigo Children—a book that's been meticulously crafted with my closest collaborators Alex and Dee and new members of the team Rockwell and Hassan," said Pires. "We've been working on this book for years—fine tuning and perfecting it and are excited to finally bring it to the world come March 2023."

White added: "I'm incredibly fortunate to work alongside this creative team for my first long-form comic book. It has been a surreal experience writing these characters and stories with Curt over the years and seeing them realized in such spectacular fashion."

"I'm thrilled to be back with Team Youth on this new project," said Cunniffe. "A weird little book which has scratched that X-files and Arthur C. Clarke's Mysterious World itch I've had for years!"

Diotto added: "I'm very proud of the work our team has done on this book, and I can't wait for readers to join us in this new adventure!"

Indigo Children #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 29th of March 2023.

Everyone seems to be creating comic books with big explosions today. Must be a thing that's going round and round.