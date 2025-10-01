Posted in: Casting, FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Mel Brooks, Young Frankenstein

Very Young Frankenstein Gets FX Pilot Order: Zach Galifianakis & More

FX Networks has given Very Young Frankenstein an official pilot order, with Zack Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, Kumail Nanjiani, and more cast.

In the mortal words of the title character of the franchise, "It's alive!" FX has officially granted a pilot order to the Mel Brooks comedy Very Young Frankenstein, previously in the development phase. As a spinoff to the 1974 Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle-starred classic, the project, which was in the works back in June, announced the series stars Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover, FX's Baskets), Dolly Wells (Doll & Em, Insider Man), Spencer House (Tell Me Lies, The Society), Nikki Crawford (Cruel Intentions), and Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), according to Variety. They join Cary Elwes (Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Princess Bride), who will play the US.

Very Young Frankenstein: What We Know

While the plot is being kept under wraps, Very Young Frankenstein is the fourth live-action revisit of a Brooks film after Universal and Sony's The Producers remake in 2005, Hulu's 2023 miniseries History of the World Part II, and the upcoming Spaceballs 2 for MGM. The original film starred Wilder and Boyle as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") and the Monster, respectively. Frederick is the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, who also works with Igor (Marty Feldman), who is the grandson of Victor's assistant, also named Igor. The film also starred Teri Garr, Cloris Leachman, Kenneth Mars, Madeline Kahn, and Gene Hackman. Brooks, who often appeared in his work, played a werewolf, a cat hit by a dart, and Victor Frankenstein.

Variety reports that Galifinakis is rumored to play the lead, Dr. Frankenstein, in the FX series. Should the series get picked up, it will air on Hulu. Very Young Frankenstein comes from What We Do in the Shadows writer Stefani Robins, who also serves as executive producer with fellow alum in creatives Taika Waititi and Garrett Basch. Waititi will direct the pilot. Brooks, who co-wrote and directed the 1974 classic, will also executive produce with Kevin Salter and Michael Gruskoff.

