Vigil: BBC Submarine Thriller Set to Surface at Peacock This Month

Vigil, the BBC's highest-rated crime drama this year after Line of Duty, has been picked up to stream in the US on Peacock starting on December 23rd. The 6-part series stars Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie as cops assigned to investigate a homicide on a British nuclear submarine, with one of them having to go on the sub to question witnesses and suspects while the other has to conduct the investigation on land to fill in gaps missing from the crew's accounts. Former Doctor Who candidate Paterson Joseph plays the beleaguered captain of the submarine.

"When a crew member is found dead onboard the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate. The catch? The UK's nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva must go aboard to begin an investigation. Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy's questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry."

Produced by the same makers as Line of Duty, Vigil keeps the suspense going with endless twists and escalating tension. The series is created by Tom Edge from an idea by George Aza-Salinger with writers Ed MacDonald and Chandni Lakhmani on the writing team, and James Strong and Isabelle Sieb directing. Even as Jones' cop tries to get the crew to answer her question as a killer onboard threatens everyone, Leslie uncovers a conspiracy that could be planning a war with Russia using the murder on the submarine as a firing shot. Jones and Leslie also play romantic partners facing a break-up even as they have to work together and apart at the same time. This is Leslie's first major role since she left The Good Fight to return to the UK. Between the BBC-HBO coproduction Gentleman Jack and this series, Suranne Jones is slowly setting herself up to become a lesbian icon.

The series was such a hit on the BBC a few months ago that there has been talk of a possible sequel, though that remains to be seen. Vigil premieres on Peacock on December 23rd.